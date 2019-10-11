Teresa Giudice Reacts to Husband Joe Leaving the U.S. for Italy

Teresa Giudice is understandably upset over the latest update in her husband's deportation case.

E! News confirmed today that ICE officials released Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudicefrom a detainment center in Pennsylvania so he could travel to his native Italy to await the outcome of an ongoing legal saga regarding his status in the U.S. The Giudice family attorney told E! News that despite feeling "very happy" for Joe's freedom, Teresa and their kids are "very sad that he is still not home where he belongs."

The attorney also told TMZ that Joe called Teresa and their daughter, 18-year-old Gia Guidice, from the plane.

"It's bittersweet, everyone is happy he is out but no one is happy he is going to Italy," he explained, further adding, "I met with Joe face to face a week ago at the prison in Pennsylvania. This is a man who loves his family and is not done fighting by any means. He wants to come home."