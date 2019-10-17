Prep for Holiday Guests With Gilt's 50% Off Luxury Bedding & Bath Sale

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 3:00 AM
You can really tell a lot about a person by how they keep their bed. The bigger, the cozier, the more throw pillows and blankets neatly stacked atop, are all signs showcasing a person who enjoys their life and prioritizes comfort, health and wellness above all. With the impending holiday season on our minds, do you have your holiday bedding in order? Lucky for us, Gilt is having a massive bath and bedding sale on all luxury brands—from Missoni, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren and Mike + Ally—just in time for the holidays!
Whether you are in the market for a Sofia Cashmere bathrobe or dying for a set of Two Spoons sheets, now's the time to get your Netflix-and-chill together before the cold weather comes.
Here are eight of our favorites below.
Dry off or lounge in style with this terry stripe hooded bathrobe. Perfect as a gift or treat yourself for your next vacation!
Add some art deco to your bathroom with this elegant toothbrush holder.
Sometimes simple is just what the decorating goddess asked for! Corner your towels on this classic towel ladder.
Whimsical meets functional with these bright Missoni towels that are picture perfect ready for any bathroom in your home.
Snuggle takes on an entirely new meaning with this faux mink creamy throw blanket.
This chic and stylish cashmere travel set includes a blanket, eye mask, and travel bag in rich raspberry for the jet-set gal-on-the-go!
Cuddle up in something that lasts! This heavy weight feather down comforter will transform your next Netflix and chill.
Catch dreams in comfort with this feather down pillow that'll elevate every cat nap in the foreseeable future!
Check out our favorite coffee table books and coziest fall decor.
