How to Shop Target's 20th Anniversary Design Collection Before It Sells Out

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Sep. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection

Target

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's almost here! Target's 20th Anniversary Design for All Collection drops this Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring clothing for men, women and kids, accessories and luggage and home goods from designers like Rodarte, Zac Posen and 3.1 Phillip Lim (just to name a few). And we image the demand for these products is going to be greater than all past 20 launches combined. So we're here to help you successfully shop as many items as you can (trust, we'll be doing the exact same thing).

The good news is all of the items are available for preview on Target's website. That means you can start saving your favorites now. Simply select the hearts next to items, then you can quickly add them to your cart when the collection drops on Saturday.

To get you started, below are 20 items we'll be adding to our carts—one from each designer collab. Happy shopping!

Anna Sui Long Sleeve Ribbon Detail Shift Mini Dress

Flirty, feminine and fresh, this dress is also available in plus sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$60 Target
John Derian 4-Pack Leaf Print Melamine Dinner Plate Set

If these leaf plates don't inspire you to eat fresh, we don't know what will.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$14 Target
Michael Graves 64oz Stainless Steel Spinning Whistle Teakettle

Own a piece of design history with the collab that started it all.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$50 Target
Harajuku Mini Leopard Print Sleeveless Collared Mini Dress

Yep, there are plenty of option for kids to get in on the designer fun. Exhibit A: This adorable dress with fun pink tulle trim.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$25 Target
Zac Posen Floral Print Sleeveless Brocade Mini Dress

We've found your new favorite party dress (and it's just as figure-flattering in plus sizes). And at $60, it's a steal!

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$60 Target
Altuzarra Floral Print Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress

This sophisticated dress is perfect for attending weddings or any formal occasion. Also available in plus sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$35 Target
Proenza Schouler Long Sleeve Bomber Jacket

Pairing well with both dresses and jeans, this red-hot bomber will quickly become your go-to jacket this season. Also available in plus sizes and navy color.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$30 Target
Missoni Zig Zag Stripes Patchwork Long Sleeve Open Cardigan

Let's face it, we all want something with Missoni's iconic zig zag design. Def make sure to check out the brand's home goods too. We're in love with the stacking espresso set.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$50 Target
Marimekko 5 Piece Acrylic Pitcher With Tumblers

Not only is this set sleek and cool, but the four tumblers stack on top of each other to fit into the pitcher, showcasing the epitome of Finnish design and seamless function.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$20 Target
Philippe Starck 12oz Plastic Bowl With Yellow Lid Set

Your little ones can dine like the royals they are with this BPA-free bowl.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$12 Target
Stephen Sprouse USA Graffiti One Piece Swimsuit

Buy ahead for the 2020 Summer Olympics and root for Team USA in designer style. Also available in plus sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$40 Target
Rodarte Sleeveless Slip Mini Dress

Dainty with just the right amount of edge, this dress packs a pretty punch. Also available in plus sizes and in colors mustard yellow and black.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$40 Target
Hunter Large Backpack

Sturdy, spacious and stylish—what more could you ask for?

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$40 Target
Isaac Mizrahi Plaid Sleeveless V-Neck Silk Dress

Sweet, swingy and it has pockets. Were are sold! (And yes, this charming dress is available in plus sizes.)

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$60 Target
Jason Wu Milu Print Tote Handbag

Forgive us here, because Jason Wu's dresses are out of this world. But we love this bag even more.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$30 Target
Lilly Pulitzer Boom Boom Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit (Plus Size)

You'll feel like you're on vacay everytime you wear this jumpsuit. Also available in standard sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$44 Target
3.1 Phillip Lim Boom Graphic Long Sleeve Round Neck Sweatshirt

Our pick for Lim's iconic street-meets-chic aesthetic. Also available in plus sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$30 Target
Stephen Burrows Colorblock Off the Shoulder Dress

Burrows' '60s-inspired colorblocked designs are a fun mix of retro and modern.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$30 Target
Thakoon Shibori Print Elbow Sleeve Button-Front Mini Shirtdress

This dress is effortlessly chic—and yes, it has side pockets. Also available in plus sizes.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$38 Target
Erin Fetherston Heart Shaped Tote Handbag

Wear you heart on your sleeve—or shoulders, really—with this love-filled tote. Also available in tan.

Ecomm: Target 20th Anniversary Collection: 20 Must-Have Designer Pieces
$30 Target

See the full 20th Anniversary Design for All Collection on Target.com.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Target , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.