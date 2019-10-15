Josh Gad's Review of Frozen 2 Will Melt Your Heart

Some sequels are worth waiting for.

Josh Gad revealed on Monday night that he, along with fellow cast members Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and more, finally got to see their first screening of the highly anticipated Frozen 2, and the chilly flick officially has Olaf's stamp of approval!

"Tonight after three years of coming in and working in a booth by ourselves [opposite] our brilliant directors @alittlejelee and Chris Buck, we FINALLY got to see the finished product for the first time," Gad said on Instagram. "To say it was worth the wait would be an understatement."

The photo showed the 38-year-old actor standing proud with Bell, Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina and members of the film's creative team in front of life-sized Anna and Elsa statues.

"There is so much I want to tell you but so little I can tell you," he continued. "I laughed, I gasped, I applauded and I wept. #frozen2 is stunning and surprising in many ways."