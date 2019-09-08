Creepy Cool Halloween Decorations to Die For

E! Illustration
by Katherine Riley | Sun., Sep. 8, 2019 3:00 AM
'Tis the season to be spooky. Pumpkin spice everything has arrived, the kids are back in school, and we can start prepping for one of our absolute favorite holidays: Halloween! We'll be bringing you all sorts of costume ideas as we get closer to All Hallows' Eve, but first, we want to talk home decorations.
Whether you're party planning or just love to give your house a seasonal costume too, we've scared up all sorts of delightfully frightful decor. Some are eerie and elegant, some are creepy vintage finds, but all of them scream creepy cool Halloween.
Happy haunting!
A boo-tiful way to serve (trick-or-) treats to your guests.
Chilling and retro, this sign checks all the spooky boxes.
Bony hands cover each skull's eyes, ears or mouth as a haunting reminder to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.
Like something straight outta the Haunted Mansion, this candelabra will give any room a ghoulish glow. Make sure to use bleeding candles for maximium effect.
Each mug has a two-sided depiction of a specific Major Arcana card: the World, the Sun, the Moon and Death. These mysterious mugs are ideal for serving up your favorite festive beverages, be it witch's brew or hot cider.
Featuring four exquisitely painted calaveras, this bowl will add Day of the Dead festiveness to any party.
Are you a mad scientist or bartender? Only your guests will know for sure when they drink your potent-potion shots from these test tubes.
Calling back to Halloweens of yore, this spooky sign is creepy in all the right ways.
Looking to add a little glitz to your Halloween game? Look no further.
We use these beakers as wine glasses at our Halloween parties. They're now on sale, so stock up!
Bonus: You can use this as a ring holder or jewelry stand in the off-season.
These frightening lanterns will make sure your Halloween is lit—literally.
So striking, you might choose to leave it up year-round.
Every good witch or wizard needs a fa-boo-lous hourglass, and the bat motif makes this one extra sinister.
