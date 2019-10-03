Meghan Markle's Evil Eye Bracelet Is Our Latest Must-Have for Fall

Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:04 PM
Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in that chic Everlane jumpsuit, yep, we bought it. When she wore that ever-so-dainty evil eye bracelet yesterday, it was only a matter of time before we all wanted to ice our wrists out in one of the Alemdara designs. The subtle, yet very meaningful evil eye has sparked a fashion frenzy and we've pulled some of the most unique designs to emulate the royal princess' favorite accesory.
Maybe you want to mimick Meghan and get the very same evil eye bracelet she's been sporting around town with the dashing Prince Harry. Or maybe you'd rather switch it up with an edgy cuff ring or funky expandable necklace. Either way, these seven options will "protect the wearer from malicious glares and other evil forces." How timely with Halloween right around the corner!
Ward off evil forces with this sterling silver bracelet.
Mediate in style with this expandable necklace in sterling gold.
Let your accessories tell the truth for you with this adjustable cuff ring in sterling silver.
Dress up your ears in these regal evil eye studs. Also available in sterling silver.
Adorn your neck with this funky take on the traditional evil eye design.
Take your evil eye dreams to rose gold heights with this dainty charm bracelet.
Treat your ring finger to royalty in this 3-piece evil eye ring set.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?