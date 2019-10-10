It's over for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley.

While the two have been on and off again for quite some time, a source told E! News the reality stars are calling it quits for good.

"They both are acknowledging the relationship is over," the insider said. "They are looking at this incident as a no turning back point. Both Ronnie and Jen now clearly see being together is not in the best interest of their daughter [Ariana Sky]."

While the source said the two currently "have a loosely enforced custody agreement" in which "they split time 50/50," the insider claimed this will "definitely change."

"A more solid arrangement will have to be put in place in the coming weeks," the source continued. "They will be in family court over custody."

The news came just a week after the duo attended a launch party for Ronnie's Verge Products CBD line in West Hollywood. There, the celebrities packed on the PDA. The Jersey Shore star also told E! News the two were "good now" and suggested fans don't see their true relationship play out on TV.

"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he said at the time. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."