Get in, Loser, We're Shopping This Fetch Mean Girls Gift Guide

The 2003 film Mean Girls is one of those movies that just never gets old. The memes will live on forever and the iconic quotes will always be a part of our conversations. We associate Wednesdays with the color pink forever and insist that "so fetch" is on-trend.

We will never get tired of watching Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tina Fey, and the other legendary cast members from the OG film. As if that wasn't enough, 2024 blessed us with a musical version of the movie starring Reneé Rapp and Angourie Rice.

It's time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved hue to honor the Plastics with our Mean Girls gift guide. Sorry, no army pants and flip-flops to see here!