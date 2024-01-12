Get in, Loser, We're Shopping This Fetch Mean Girls Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The 2003 film Mean Girls is one of those movies that just never gets old. The memes will live on forever and the iconic quotes will always be a part of our conversations. We associate Wednesdays with the color pink forever and insist that "so fetch" is on-trend.
We will never get tired of watching Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tina Fey, and the other legendary cast members from the OG film. As if that wasn't enough, 2024 blessed us with a musical version of the movie starring Reneé Rapp and Angourie Rice.
It's time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved hue to honor the Plastics with our Mean Girls gift guide. Sorry, no army pants and flip-flops to see here!
Mean Girls You Are So Fetch Valentine's Day Heart T-Shirt
You'll look so fetch in this t-shirt you'll be able to sit with anyone! There are 7 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 6X.
Dragon Glassware x Mean Girls Burn Book Tumbler
Sip on your favorite beverage from a Burn Book tumbler. It keeps your drinks cool and coffee hot. It's dishwasher-safe for stress-free cleaning.
Senjian Mean Girls Inspired Makeup Bag
This pouch is perfect for makeup, pencils, and other small essentials. Each style has a memorable quote from Mean Girls like "You go Glen Coco," "you're like really pretty," "so fetch," and "is butter a carb?"
Best Life Co. Burn Book Vase
This looks like a Burn Book, but it's actually a ceramic vase. Use this for decor, a makeup brush holder, or a flower vase, of course.
Mean Girls The Burn Book Tote Bag
Carry your daily must-haves in this tote bag inspired by your favorite movie.
Odd Sox Burn Book Hat
This Burn Book-inspired hat is the cutest way to hide a bad hair day.
Paramount Network Mean Girls Burn Book Spiral Notebook
You need a spiral notebook version of the Burn Book—that's a fact.
Intimo Mean Girls Book Icons and Movie Quotes Lounge Pajama Pants
Fan out while you sleep with these super comfy Mean Girls pajama pants. Sizes range from small to 3X.
Mean Girls Watch Your Back Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt
Pay homage to the original movie poster with this classic t-shirt, which comes in 6 colors with sizes ranging from small to 6X.
Not a Regular Mom Funny Ceramic Coffee Mug
This mug is the perfect reminder that you're not like a regular mom. You're a cool mom.
Hohololo On Wednesday We Wear Pink Shirt
You know the drill: On Wednesdays we wear pink. This graphic t-shirt is a must-have. It also comes in dark pink.
It's So Fetch Popsocket
This popsocket is so, well, you know...
Mean Girls Pink The Plastics Logo Sweatshirt
Or if it's chilly out, pop on this sweatshirt made for only the most devout Plastic followers! This sweatshirt comes in 4 colors.
PremiumAutomat Burn Book Mean Girls Velveteen Plush Blanket
We can't wait to cuddle up with this blanket and dream our way into scenes from Mean Girls!
Woolcity Velour Tracksuit
You won't be a regular Mom, you'll be a cool Mom in this on-trend pink velour tracksuit.
Graphics & More Mean Girls Sticker Pack- 50 Pack
Your laptop absolutely must be covered in these Mean Girls stickers. Or you can pass them out like they're candy cane grams. But none for Gretchen Weiners!
Boo You Whore Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is perfect during spooky season and a funny nod to Mean Girls. Watch out for those three-way call traps!
FandomDevotion Mean Girls Prayer Candles
Pay tribute to your OG favorite with these fun candles.
Zuo Bao Mean Girls Keychain
This super chic keychain features the iconic quote from Damian, and a mini version of his iconic sunglasses. Too cute!
Tillys Mean Girls Cheese Fries Tee
Always get the cheese fries. Regina George agrees. Sizes range from small to XXXL.
She Doesn't Even Go Here Sticker
Make like Damian and give the world some sass with this sticker.
AE x Mean Girls Oversized Zip-Up Pink Hoodie
This cozy zip-up hoodie has a lipstick print on the front and the iconic "on wednesdays we wear pink" quote on the back.
Where can I watch Mean Girls?
The original Mean Girls movie is currently streaming on Paramount+. The 2024 Mean Girls musical releases in theaters on January 12, 2024 and will most likely be streaming on Paramoun+ sometime in 2024.
-Originally published Oct. 3, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. PT