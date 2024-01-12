Update!

Get in, Loser, We're Shopping This Fetch Mean Girls Gift Guide

If you shop our Mean Girls gift guide, the only thing they'll write in the Burn Book is how fetch your style is.

The 2003 film Mean Girls is one of those movies that just never gets old. The memes will live on forever and the iconic quotes will always be a part of our conversations. We associate Wednesdays with the color pink forever and insist that "so fetch" is on-trend.

We will never get tired of watching Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda SeyfriedLacey Chabert, Tina Fey, and the other legendary cast members from the OG film. As if that wasn't enough, 2024 blessed us with a musical version of the movie starring Reneé Rapp and Angourie Rice.

It's time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved hue to honor the Plastics with our Mean Girls gift guide. Sorry, no army pants and flip-flops to see here!

Mean Girls You Are So Fetch Valentine's Day Heart T-Shirt

You'll look so fetch in this t-shirt you'll be able to sit with anyone! There are 7 colorways with sizes ranging from XS to 6X.

$24
Amazon

Dragon Glassware x Mean Girls Burn Book Tumbler

Sip on your favorite beverage from a Burn Book tumbler. It keeps your drinks cool and coffee hot. It's dishwasher-safe for stress-free cleaning.

$35
$30
Amazon

Senjian Mean Girls Inspired Makeup Bag

This pouch is perfect for makeup, pencils, and other small essentials. Each style has a memorable quote from Mean Girls like "You go Glen Coco," "you're like really pretty," "so fetch," and "is butter a carb?"

$12
Amazon

Best Life Co. Burn Book Vase

This looks like a Burn Book, but it's actually a ceramic vase. Use this for decor, a makeup brush holder, or a flower vase, of course.

$26
Amazon

Mean Girls The Burn Book Tote Bag

Carry your daily must-haves in this tote bag inspired by your favorite movie.

$23
Amazon

Odd Sox Burn Book Hat

This Burn Book-inspired hat is the cutest way to hide a bad hair day.

$25
Amazon

Paramount Network Mean Girls Burn Book Spiral Notebook

You need a spiral notebook version of the Burn Book—that's a fact.

$34
Amazon

Intimo Mean Girls Book Icons and Movie Quotes Lounge Pajama Pants

Fan out while you sleep with these super comfy Mean Girls pajama pants. Sizes range from small to 3X.

$27
Amazon

Mean Girls Watch Your Back Graphic T-Shirt T-Shirt

Pay homage to the original movie poster with this classic t-shirt, which comes in 6 colors with sizes ranging from small to 6X.

$23
Amazon

Not a Regular Mom Funny Ceramic Coffee Mug

This mug is the perfect reminder that you're not like a regular mom. You're a cool mom.

$20
Amazon

Hohololo On Wednesday We Wear Pink Shirt

You know the drill: On Wednesdays we wear pink. This graphic t-shirt is a must-have. It also comes in dark pink.

$19
Amazon

It's So Fetch Popsocket

This popsocket is so, well, you know...

$15
Amazon

Mean Girls Pink The Plastics Logo Sweatshirt

Or if it's chilly out, pop on this sweatshirt made for only the most devout Plastic followers! This sweatshirt comes in 4 colors.

$42
Amazon

PremiumAutomat Burn Book Mean Girls Velveteen Plush Blanket

We can't wait to cuddle up with this blanket and dream our way into scenes from Mean Girls

$27
Etsy

Woolcity Velour Tracksuit

You won't be a regular Mom, you'll be a cool Mom in this on-trend pink velour tracksuit.

$36
Amazon

Graphics & More Mean Girls Sticker Pack- 50 Pack

Your laptop absolutely must be covered in these Mean Girls stickers. Or you can pass them out like they're candy cane grams. But none for Gretchen Weiners! 

$10
Amazon

Boo You Whore Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is perfect during spooky season and a funny nod to Mean Girls. Watch out for those three-way call traps!

$51
$38
Etsy

FandomDevotion Mean Girls Prayer Candles

Pay tribute to your OG favorite with these fun candles.

$15
Amazon

Zuo Bao Mean Girls Keychain

This super chic keychain features the iconic quote from Damian, and a mini version of his iconic sunglasses. Too cute!

$14
Amazon

Tillys Mean Girls Cheese Fries Tee

Always get the cheese fries. Regina George agrees. Sizes range from small to XXXL.

$25
Tillys

She Doesn't Even Go Here Sticker

Make like Damian and give the world some sass with this sticker

$3
Rebubble
AE x Mean Girls Oversized Zip-Up Pink Hoodie

This cozy zip-up hoodie has a lipstick print on the front and the iconic "on wednesdays we wear pink" quote on the back. 

$60
American Eagle

Where can I watch Mean Girls?

The original Mean Girls movie is currently streaming on Paramount+. The 2024 Mean Girls musical releases in theaters on January 12, 2024 and will most likely be streaming on Paramoun+ sometime in 2024.

