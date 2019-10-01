Meghan Markle is ready to reunite with Prince Harryafter spending numerous days away from him.

In an interview during one of her royal tour engagements, the new mom told reporters, "Being able to be in Africa and South Africa—it's my first time being in this country—has been really powerful, and Harry has continued on in a couple other countries—we are reuniting today, which I can't wait for, I miss him so much!"

While her hubby is in different regions of Africa, her son, Archie Harrison, is never more than a few minutes way. According to Meghan, her entire schedule was arranged with the 5-month-old in mind. "Oh my goodness, well, we're doing well. I think the schedule—they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie's feed times," she explained. "So it's a full plate, but we're making it work. It's worth it."