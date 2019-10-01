Allow Tiffany Haddish To Convince You To Always Be Naked While Baking

Have you ever baked naked? Tiffany Haddish has and she can't recommend it enough.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Haddish played a round of "Burning Questions" with host Ellen DeGeneres and revealed some hilarious details about her personal life. After answering questions about what she looks for in a man, what she loves most about her body and what she sleeps in at night, the comedian was asked what else she does naked other than showering and sunbathing. Her response? "Dance around the house, bake biscuits and clean the shower."

DeGeneres, at a loss for words, then asked Haddish for more context.

"I've baked biscuits naked a lot," she admitted, noting the treat is well, a treat, for her dates. "I get in the bed with the person that's in the bed. That's why I'm making the biscuits, because he did his job, so you get biscuits."