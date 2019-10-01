by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 3:50 AM
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bieber...again!
Following Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's second wedding ceremony in South Carolina Monday night, the groom took to Instagram to share a snap of his one less lonely girl.
"My bride is [fire emoji]," the groom captioned a series of shots from the reception's photobooth, which featured their "The Biebers" logo and wedding date. In the first black and white photo, the stunning bride—her hair is tied back into a sleek bun—is seen pulling at her love's bow tie while he delicately locks lips with her. Come the second picture, the newlyweds are goofing off for the camera, with Hailey sticking out her tongue while Justin puts on a confused face.
As E! previously reported, the duo's extravagant affair in the Somerset Chapel was planned by celeb event designer Mindy Weiss. Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and her cousin Ireland Baldwin served as bridesmaids. Of course, her dad Stephen Baldwin and uncle Alec Baldwin were in attendance as well as Justin's parents Pattie Mallette and Jeremey Bieber.
Ahead of the big day, the "Love Yourself" singer and supermodel gathered their closest family and friends together for an intimate rehearsal dinner.
On Sunday, guests arrived via water taxi to the Palmetto property, where "there were many string lights hanging and lit candles," a source told E! News. "The dècor was very chic and white. Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone. Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling."
Later in the evening, at the after-party, they were treated to a special screening of The Notebook. Added an insider, "The party was in the bowling and game room. Everyone was having a really fun time."
At this time last year, Justin and Hailey first became husband and wife during a courthouse ceremony. However, this time around, the experience is more meaningful to the couple. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God," a source previously shared of their second wedding. "After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."
"They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it," continued the insider. "Their vows are extremely meaningful."
After all, this past year has certainly showed them the power of their love.
"It's always going to be hard," Hailey told Vogue of married life. "You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We're really young, and that's a scary aspect. We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes."
