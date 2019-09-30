Frozen fans, rejoice: new music from the upcoming sequel is here!

The Frozen 2 soundtrack track list has been unveiled and if it's anything like the original film's, it's going to be amazing.

The motion picture soundtrack features seven original songs from the film's Oscar-winning songwriting duo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, each performed by Frozen's original cast members: Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf).

The highly-anticipated movie soundtrack also has some new names on the track list. Newcomer Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Anna and Elsa's mother, is also listed on the soundtrack, as well as Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco, and Weezer, who will have reprises featured in the film's end credits.

"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," director Jennifer Lee says. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe [Beck] have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

Frozen 2's soundtrack will be released on November 15 and is available to pre-order now.