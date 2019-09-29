Selma Blair is all about surrounding herself with a tight-knit community of mothers.

The Cruel Intentions star spoke to E! News at the H&M x Sesame Street event at the clothing brand's showroom in West Hollywood on Saturday about her love of shoes and the importance of having a "mom community." Fellow actresses including Netflix's Falling in Love star Christina Milian and singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross were also in attendance.

"Even though I don't get to see them much," Blair told E! News. "I've been around this town for so long, all the moms have kind of grown up here, gotten more mature here, so now no matter what, we all support each other. It just happens."

All three actresses also shared a sweet bonding moment at the event when Selma gushed over Ashlee's Alexander Wang heels.

"I have no shame, I have no shame, my cane is on the ground, my legs akimbo, I'm like, 'What is that shoe?'" said Blair as she complimented Simpson Ross' shoes with Milan echoing the sentiment.

"Mine are Chanel," Blair said. "I can't wear a heel yet but Ash is my inspiration on the heel front."