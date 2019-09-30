Every Time Hailey Bieber Served Up Bridal Vibes

by emily belfiore | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 3:00 AM
Here comes the bride…
Justin Bieber shocked everyone last summer when he revealed that he had proposed to Hailey Bieber while vacationing together in the Bahamas. The on-and-off-again couple surprised fans again by getting married at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018. Two months after getting engaged.
Since then, the Biebers have been busy planning a second wedding ceremony so they can celebrate with their loved ones—and we can only imagine how stunning Hailey will be when she walks down the aisle. The 22-year-old never shies away from making a bold statement when she's on the red carpet, but also has an affinity for traditional, classic designs.
The model has showed off her versatile sense of style several times since becoming Mrs. Bieber and the sky is truly the limit when it comes to what her wedding dress could look like. Will she take a cue from her head-turning Met Gala dress and opt for an elegant silhouette with a shocking twist? Or, will Hailey channel her bachelorette party outfit and wow us with a timeless wedding look with a tasteful white gown and veil? We're dying to know!
As Hailey and Justin prepare to say, "I do," relive some of the bride-to-be's best outfits from the past year that serve some major BBE—Big Bride Energy, that is!
Mrs. Bieber kept her look traditional for her star-studded bachelorette party with an all-white ensemble, which even features a bridal veil. Could the model be hinting at the gown she's going to wear with her strapless, ruched dress? We hope so!
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
She stepped out in clingy, off-the-shoulder white Alexander Wang dress and matching sock booties. She paired the dress, which is being dubbed as The Dream Girl Dress by the designer, with a charmed Bvlgari bag and a half-up-half-up down ‘do.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Baldwin lands on our Meta Gala 2019 best-dressed list with her pale pink Alexander Wang dress, which features a thong detailing at the back with the designer's name on it. She tied her signature blonde locks in a chic, high ponytail and added some flair with a black bow.
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Bieber stayed on theme with this pajama-inspired ensemble designed by Alexander Wang comprised of colorful, sequined shorts. an oversized, asymmetrical white button up, and clear heel sandals. Keeping her hair in her Barbie doll-esque pony, she added a touch of elegance with this sleek ‘do.
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Always a fan of a mini dress, Bieber proved anything pairs well with white sneakers in this ruffled body-hugging, zip-front number from Alexander Wang. Her platform sneakers, bold hoops, and cat-eye sunglasses helped her create the perfect casual-yet-elevated look.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
She did not come to play in this middle slit gown by Ralph and Russo. The model looked chic and elegant in this stripped-halter gown.
INSTARimages.com
The star may not have made it down the aisle yet, but she's most certainly saving this look for the honeymoon. On vacation, she stunned in a simple all white two-piece suit paired with black shades and gold hoops.
Antony Jones/Getty Images
She looked like a true superstar in this nude and bejeweled fishtail dress. What looks to be thousands of dangling pink pom-poms is actually hanging sequins from top to bottom. Bieber rocked each and every detail of this dress, and her dragging train makes this halter-style look even better.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Resembling her gorgeous, shimmering, engagement ring, Bieber appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in this embellished lace Versace gown. The gown's colors went from gold, to champagne, to silver, even a little blush pink from certain angles. This sparkling masterpiece is sure to be a reference look for the bride-to-be's big day.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
She completely stole our hearts at the 2018 Met Gala. The swooped shoulders, the flowing train, the side slit...what more could we want from this stunning gray Tommy Hilfiger design. The model slayed every glamorous element of this gown and even accessorized with an adorable floral headpiece. Flower head bands and side slits: perfect summer bride combo.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
This wife looked like something out of a glamours vintage movie in this floor-sweeping embellished lace gown. The star totally worked every sparkling angle of the gown and channeled her inner goddess with this textured, ruffle hemline.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
She stunned in this all-white Pamella Roland gown, but the silver metallic sleeves are what really stole the show. To complement her futuristic arm accents, Bieber paired her glittering diamond earnings with an out of this world side braid to make for the perfect red carpet look. Let's not forget that sexy middle slit and deep v-neck collar.
Dave M. Benett/amfAR15/WireImage
Throw on some sparkling gems, sheer hemlines and a bustier style top and you've got the dream gown. And Bieber looked like the dream bride in this flowing Gabriela Cadena gown. The model chose the minimal route on jewels, hair and makeup yet still embodied complete elegance nonetheless.
Livio Valerio/Shutterstock
With so many ways to wear lace, she played it simple and sweet in this all white Dolce & Gabbana dress. This swooped neckline shows off the star's glow through the lace while her taupe pumps are highlighting just enough leg. We smell a potential wedding gown, do you? Just add a veil and a train and we're in business.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The model decided to show the edgy side of elegance at the 2017 Met Gala Show. In this gracefully layered, two-piece bustier-style Carolina Herrera gown, Bieber completely slays and to top it all off, her diamond studded face mask and choker are all the bling needed for the star to shine.
