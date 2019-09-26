Inside Hailey Bieber's "Wild" Bachelorette Party With Kendall Jenner

It's almost time for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's wedding!

Though the couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2018, the model and the "Boyfriend" singer are set to say "I do" once again, this time in front of friends and family in South Carolina. Ahead of the nuptials, Hailey spent Wednesday night celebrating her bachelorette party in Los Angeles with her BFFs, including Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee.

"Kendall planned the night for Hailey," a source tells E! News of the celebrations. "They had dinner at Ysabel followed by dancing at Delilah."

"A white Oh Polly strapless dress was delivered to Hailey's house in the early evening and her stylist came over to help her get ready," the insider continues. "Kendall visited the Hustler store where she purchased lots of fun sex toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie and a veil for Hailey to wear."

Penis cups, straws, a penis piñata were among the items purchased at Hustler.