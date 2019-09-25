Brad Pitt Is Not Dating Sat Hari Khalsa Despite Report

BACKGRID
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 7:42 AM
BACKGRID
Singletons, rejoice: Brad Pitt is still on the market.
Despite reports, the actor is not dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Rather, a source tells E! News any rumor of romance between the two is "entirely false."
Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick's after party, "she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad," a second inside shared with E!. "But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic."
"Brad didn't really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people," continued the source. "It was just friendly and not romantic."
It's not the first time they duo have been spotted together. Last fall, they engaged in a lengthy conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala. "They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves," an onlooker explained at the time. "They had a lot to talk about."
Indeed, Khalsa had been making house calls to Pitt's L.A. compound to help him on his spiritual journey. "She's providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life," a source told E! News. "He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself."
As the insider explained, "they are close friends."
This certainly isn't the first—or last—time the superstar's dating life has made headlines. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he's been linked to everyone from Kate Hudsonand Sienna Miller to Charlize Theronand MIT professor Neri Oxman. Of course, none of these connections have proven to be true.
However, more recently, he did reflect on his star-studded romantic history while chatting with pal Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Looking back on their first meeting at Melissa Etheridge's pool party years ago, Pitt recalled DeGeneres hitting on his girlfriend at the time. "I actually, since then, have dated another one of your girlfriends," the host revealed to a surprised Pitt. "We'll talk about that later."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?