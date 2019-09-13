Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Dated One of Brad Pitt's Ex-Girlfriends

Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres go way back. In fact, they even share an ex.

The Ad Astra star and the TV host revealed the fun tidbit on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

According to Pitt, the celebrity pals met at Melissa Etheridge's pool party in the late '80s or early '90s. Actually, Pitt said DeGeneres was hitting on his then-girlfriend.

"I was flattered," he said.

That's when DeGeneres hinted she actually dated another one of Pitt's former girlfriends.

"We'll talk about that later," she said with a laugh.

"After the show," Pitt agreed.

However, the two didn't name any names.

DeGeneres, of course, is now married to Portia De Rossi. The two tied the knot in 2008. Before finding her forever love, DeGeneres dated stars like Anne Heche and Alexandra Hedison. As for Pitt, he was previously married to Angelina Jolie—with whom he shares six children: Shiloh, Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne. However, the two filed for divorce in 2016. He's also had a few other famous exes, including Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow. Fans can look back at his dating history by checking out the gallery below.