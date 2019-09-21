EXCLUSIVE!

Mike Johnson Talks Budding Demi Lovato Romance: "No Pressure"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 2:54 PM

Mike Johnson appears to be smitten with Demi Lovato!

The 31-year-old Bachelorette season 15 and Bachelor in Paradise season six star and Air Force veteran recently went on a date with the 27-year-old pop singer, and the two have also recently gotten flirty on Instagram.

"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other," Johnson told E! News at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. "That's all."

When asked if there were other women around, he said, "No, it's just Demi. That's the only person I'm talking to."

Earlier this week, a source told E! News that Lovato and Johnson "have been texting" since their date and are "definitely interested in each other."

"She's has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection," the source said.

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival: Star Sightings

The insider added that while Lovato "is not looking for anything serious right now," she and Johnson have plans to see each other again.

Demi Lovato, Mike Johnson

Shutterstock, ABC

In his interview with E! News, Johnson also talked about being snubbed as the next star of The BachelorPeter Weber was announced as the new lead. Had Johnson been chosen, he would have become the first black Bachelor.

"I'm so happy that Peter is the Bachelor," Johnson said. "I think he's really sexy when he has a 5 o'clock shadow and nothing against ABC what-so-ever. I mean, they did a wonderful job on choosing Peter for what they want and I would have loved to have been the Bachelor, but you know, my mom always told me that God has a plan for me. And so I'm happy where I'm at."

Mike Johnson, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Johnson hopes to have a girlfriend by next year.

"I just want to be in love," he said. "That's all."

