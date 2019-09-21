Mike Johnson Talks Budding Demi Lovato Romance: "No Pressure"

Mike Johnson appears to be smitten with Demi Lovato!

The 31-year-old Bachelorette season 15 and Bachelor in Paradise season six star and Air Force veteran recently went on a date with the 27-year-old pop singer, and the two have also recently gotten flirty on Instagram.

"I'm just getting to know Demi. I think she's absolutely fantastic and I don't want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we're just trying to get to know each other," Johnson told E! News at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. "That's all."

When asked if there were other women around, he said, "No, it's just Demi. That's the only person I'm talking to."

Earlier this week, a source told E! News that Lovato and Johnson "have been texting" since their date and are "definitely interested in each other."

"She's has always had a huge crush on Mike and once they met in person, there was an instant connection," the source said.