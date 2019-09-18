Tom Bradyand Gisele Bündchen are raising their kids to become anything but ordinary.

And how could they be? With a sports legend and a world-famous supermodel as parents, the secret to success is practically written in their DNA. But according to Brady, who gave E! News an exclusive look inside his newly opened TB12 Performance & Recovery Center, it's actually been fairly simple to get their children on board with his and Gisele's notoriously healthy lifestyles.

"They do [want to eat healthy and work out.] My two younger ones probably a little bit more than my older one," the New England Patriots quarterback shared, referencing John, 12, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6.

Tom said he and Gisele are focused on encouraging their kids to pick up habits "based on what we know," adding, "You know, ‘Hey this is a good start to life.'"

And while Tom, 42, is known to indulge in the occasional treat, he told us that Gisele is especially focused on the kids' nutrition.