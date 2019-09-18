Ladies and gentleman, this is your Bachelor speaking.

It's official: Peter Weber, aka Pilot Pete, is ABC's new leading man, as the 27-year-old commercial airline pilot was unveiled as the next star of The Bachelor during Bachelor in Paradise's finale on Tuesday night.

After finishing in third on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, Peter was the frontrunner from the moment he sat in the exit limo...and he remained ABC's top pick throughout the casting process, even if other Bachelor Nation alums dominated more headlines, thanks to Bachelor in Paradise drama or, you know, being spotted on dates with super-famous women, you know, like Gigi Hadid.

While other men like Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson and Derek Peth were in the mix, a source tells E! News Peter was "always" ABC and the producers' top choice, saying, "Peter has always been their guy. He's older, he as a career and he has a great backstory. He can definitely carry a show."