Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Having a Baby Hasn't Hurt Our Sex Life

So, who does Kylie turn to when she's in need of advice? That would be her man, Travis.

"I definitely come to you! I don't really come to you for what lipstick color I should come out with next month, but I do come to you for the creative side," she says. "Remember the other day, when I was like, 'I don't know how to promote my birthday collection'? You have such a creative, out-of-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you always have the craziest, coolest ideas."

Kylie and the Grammy nominee, who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, also open up about their relationship and why they believe they work well together.

"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Kylie explains. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."