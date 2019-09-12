Rihanna Hosts 2019 Diamond Ball: See Cardi B and More Stars As They Arrive

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Rihanna's Diamond Ball is the place to be tonight in New York City. 

Now in its fifth year, the annual gala benefits the star's Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 and supports education, health and emergency response programs around the world. 

Stars like Cardi BA$AP RockyNormani and many more turned out for the philanthropic affair. This year's host is late night funnyman Seth Meyers, and will feature live performances from DJ Khaledand Pharrell Williams

It's safe to say Rihanna won't soon forget the past few days, especially after debuting her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie collection during New York Fashion Week. The runway show, which is being kept under wraps until its Amazon Prime Video stream on Sept. 20, drew dozens of stars and even more praise for the multi-hyphenate star.

"Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great," Rihanna told E! News exclusively backstage. "This was a great show."

Photos

Savage X Fenty at New York Fashion Week: Star Sightings

Watch as Rih-Rih repeats history once again by checking out our gallery of celebrity red carpet arrivals below:

Rihanna, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rihanna

Shut. It. Down. The woman of the hour is nothing short of stunning in Givenchy couture. 

Cardi B, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cardi B

Dressed in Georges Hobeika couture, the belle of the ball arrives!

Kehlani, YG, 2019 Diamond Ball

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Kehlani & YG

New York Fashion Week's hottest couple steps out in style.

Article continues below

Shanina Shaik, 2019 Diamond Ball

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Shanina Shaik

High fashion risk, high fashion reward.

Normani, 2019 Diamond Ball

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Normani

Pop's latest It girl shines in silver. 

2 Chainz, 2019 Diamond Ball

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

2 Chainz

Diamonds for days! The hip-hop star rocks his namesake and then some. 

Article continues below

G-Eazy, Yasmin Wijnaldum, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

G-Eazy & Yasmin Wijnaldum

Putting on the ritz! The dapper rapper and his girlfriend go all out for the event.

Karlie Kloss, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

The model-entrepreneur shows a bit of skin in a sheer black dress by Christian Dior.

ASAP Rocky, 2019 Diamond Ball

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

A$AP Rocky

One month after returning to the U.S. following legal drama in Sweden, the rapper finds himself back on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck, 2019 Diamond Ball

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck

Hours after announcing his wife's second pregnancy, Nicole debuts her baby bump.

Cindy Bruna, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna

We're green with envy over the model's extravagant look by Rami Kadi.

21 Savage, 2019 Diamond Ball

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

21 Savage

The rapper suits up for the annual charity event.

Article continues below

Pharrell Williams, Helen Lasichanh, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh

The 13-time Grammy winner, who is set to perform at the event, is supported by his longtime love before taking the stage.

Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

No pre-show jitters here! This year's emcee of the evening is ready to have a good time.

Devon Windsor, 2019 Diamond Ball

John Photography/Shutterstock

Devon Windsor

The model channels her inner Rapunzel in a long braid and RaisaVanessa gown.

Article continues below

Paula Patton, 2019 Diamond Ball

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Paula Patton

Everything that glitters turns out to be Valentino.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rihanna , Charity , Do-Gooder , Red Carpet , Fashion Week , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.