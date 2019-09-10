Rihannais giving the people what they want!

Typically, front row seats at fashion week are reserved for the rich and famous, like Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. But this year, Rihanna is shaking things up by giving her thousands of followers the best seat in the house for the Savage X Fenty show. This is all possible thanks to her partnership with Amazon Prime, which will help her to deliver an exclusive stream of the Fall 2019 show on Sept. 20. The footage will not only give an up-close and personal look at the styles, but will go behind the scenes to reveal how the Savage X Fenty team pulled it all off.

Not to say that Gigi and Bella won't be sitting in the front rows. The sisters, as well as stars like Big Sean and Normani, are all taking their place in the crowded auditorium at Barclay's Center in New York.

However, the A-listers will not be able to share any footage from the actual show, per Rihanna's rules. Instead, they can share three pre-approved images that will be released after the show.