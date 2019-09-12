DJ Khaled's Wife Nicole Tuck Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Another one is coming for DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck.

The music producer announced a major key moment on Thursday: They're expecting a baby boy! (The duo are already parents to son Asahd Khaled, whose birth was live-streamed on Snapchat.)

"God is the greatest," he captioned a video of Tuck getting an ultrasound. "All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness,."

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he continued. "I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I'm taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY."