Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have called it quits.

The New Girl alum and her film producer beau have split after four years of marriage.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," Zooey and Jacob tell E! News in a joint statement. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The private pair secretly tied the knot in 2015, shortly before welcoming daughter Elsie Otter Pechenik. E! News confirmed at the time that the wedding took place in Austin on June 21.