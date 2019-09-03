Amber Portwood is still reeling from the violent allegations leveled against her by boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Two months after the Teen Mom star was arrested and charged with domestic battery, Dr. Drew Pinsky traveled to Portwood's native Indiana to get her side of the never-before-heard story. Aired on tonight's Teen Mom OG reunion special, Amber vehemently denied wielding what Glennon previously described as a machete toward him and their 1-year-old son, James, during an alleged incident in early July.

"I opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself," she said during the sit-down interview, referencing her long history of legal drama. "You haven't heard s--t from me since then. I haven't got in trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I'm running after my kid and [Andrew] with a machete? You're insane."

Since the case is still active, Portwood was reluctant to share any more information beyond that. She did, however, claim that Glennon may have already moved on from their relationship.