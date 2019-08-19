Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon aren't calling it quits just yet.

Though it's been a troubling time for the Teen Mom star and her boyfriend, from her arrest to his alleged cheating, E! News has learned that the couple is still "holding out a small bit of hope" for a reconciliation. In early July, the 29-year-old star was booked on a domestic battery charge in Indiana after allegedly assaulting Andrew while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James.

Following her arrest, Andrew requested an emergency custody hearing. In late July, a judge agreed to lift Amber's no contact-order with her son, however, the no-contact order with her boyfriend is still in place.