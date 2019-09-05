It Chapter Two: Comparing the Adult vs. Kid Stars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 5:00 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
It's back...with the same characters just played by a completely different ensemble of actors.
It Chapter Two, the highly anticipated follow up to the 2017 horror hit remake, hits theaters on Thursday, Sept. 6, with Bill Skarsgaard back in action as Pennywise, once again making people question their weird attraction to a scary AF clown.
But this time around, Pennywise won't be terrorizing a group of young friends dubbed the Losers' Club; It will be going after the group 27 years later after they all return to Derry, each with their own trauma stemming from their first deadly encounter with the Dancing Clown.
As soon as Chapter One, fans immediately began dream-casting the adult versions of the characters created by Stephen King, with the young stars even offering up their ideal picks to take over their roles. And some of them even got their wish, like Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.
Other stars, however, needed to submit childhood photos to convince the producers they were the right person for the job.
So just how uncanny is the resemblance between the adult and child stars of the It cast?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
X-Men star James McAvoy takes over from Jaeden Martell as the leader of the Losers' Club. As an adult, Bill is now a successful novelist.
According to Martell, the Oscar nominee was the first choice to take over the role, telling USA Today that director Andy Muschietti "always wanted James McAvoy to play it. I was just super excited about that. I'm flattered."
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,), Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
As dream-casted by many fans before the casting news became official, two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain plays the adult Beverly, who is a successful fashion designer stuck in a string of abusive relationships following her childhood abuse. Sophia Lillis became one of It's breakout stars after playing young Beverly in the 2017 hit film, going on to star in HBO's Sharp Objects and playing the famous Nancy Drew in Warner Bros.' big-screen adaptation.
For adult Beverly, Chastain was the producers' first and only choice, and even toyed with adding a post-credits at the end of the first movie that would reveal the big casting news.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
It's fitting that Saturday Night Live vet and Barry star Bill Hader is stepping into the role originated by Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard in the first film, as Richie grew up to become a stand-up comedian, putting his foul language undoubtedly to good use.
While Hader is a celebrated Emmy winner, he credited Wolfhard for landing him the job.
"Finn got me the job," Hader said during the press conference for It Chapter Two. "He said, 'I want [Bill Hader] to play it,' and then my agent sent me a link saying, 'Hey, look at this.' I was like, 'Well that's nice,' and then months later my agent called me and said, 'Andy Muschietti wants to meet you for It Two,' and I was like, 'Finn must be the most powerful person in Hollywood.'"
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
While the rest of the Losers' Club left town, Chosen Jacobs' Mike stuck around Derry, Maine, with Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa playing the older iteration of the character, who is now a troubled librarian that brings the childhood friends back together when It returns.
This casting news seems to be kismet, as Mustafa actually means "chosen" in Arabic.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images), Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Power star Andy Bean plays the grown-up version of Stanley, who is now working as an account in Atlanta and is married to a school teacher, taking over the role from Wyatt Olef.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
After being bullied as a kid for being overweight, Beauty and the Beast hunk Jay Ryan will play the adult slimmed-down version of Ben, who is now a successful architect, filling in for Jeremy Ray Taylor.
Ryan recently revealed he ended up being cast as the adult Ben after sending in a childhood photo.
"So they asked, to get me over the line, could I send photographs of me at the age Jeremy was in It Chapter One," Ryan told USA Today. "I look very similar to Jeremy. It sealed the deal."
Taylor was skeptical when he first heard the casting news...until he saw the photo Ryan sent him, saying, "I lost it. Our eyes are uncanny. We both squint a lot. And our mannerisms are the exact same."
Article continues below
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
James Ransone portrays the adult version of the hypochondriac Eddie, first played by Jack Dylan Grazer, who would go on to star in DC's hit movie Shazam!. 27 years later, Eddie runs a limousine business in New York City and is married to a woman who is just as overbearing as his mother was.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images), Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
it isn't the only villain back to terrorize the club in the sequel; after being committed for murdering his father and two friends in 1989, Teach Grant takes over from Nicholas Hamilton as Henry after he escaped from an insane asylum to go after the Losers.
It Chapter Two hits theaters on Sept. 6.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?