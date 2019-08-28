Hollywood Kids That Are Upstaging Their Famous Parents

Kids say the darndest things...just ask their celebrity parents.

Unless you've been on a social media detox,which you know, good for you, you might've noticed a pattern emerging on your feed lately: famous people's young kids totally upstaging them 24/7. It's not just when they walk the red carpet with them at major events, inevitably garnering all of the attention a la Blue Ivy Carter, Kaavia James Union Wade or Gunner Pratt, but just during their everyday life.

And thanks to Instagram, we get our daily dose of cuteness, thanks to Hollywood kids like Luna and Miles Legend, Thomas Rhett's too-cute-for-words daughters and the roster of Kardashian offspring.

Whether they're making their recording debuts, following in the footsteps of their famous 'rents, or just giving epic side-eye to all of their Instagram followers (Did you know one celeb child is already close to 1 million followers), we just can't get enough of the following kids' antics.