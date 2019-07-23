Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Prove She's Just Like Her Mom

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 6:35 AM

Like Cardi, like Kulture. 

With Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus growing up before our eyes, the youngster is already reminding her famous mama of herself. Exhibit A: this video of the 1-year-old tot dancing, set to youngster hit "Baby Shark."

While the baby is seated in her bouncer, she waves her arms, kicks her legs and claps excitedly with a smile on her face. 

"It's crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. "I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny."

Cardi concluded, "My baby is naturally hype , slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part."

Watch

Inside Cardi B & Offset's $400K 1st B-day Party for Daughter Kulture

Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child together back in July 2018. Earlier this month, the couple threw their daughter an unforgettable first birthday bash, complete with a custom diamond necklace for the little birthday girl. 

Even after the New York City blackout struck the party, Cardi and co. carried on. "When we got the power...turned the music and some lights on, it got lit again," she said on Instagram at the time. "But with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun. And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it's 'cause of ya'll and it was such a fun party. Thank you so much."

Meanwhile, it looks like little Kulture is keeping the party going with her dance moves.

For more of the youngster's cutest moments, check out E!'s gallery below!

The superstar's daughter turns 1!

The rapper gives her little one a bath after enjoying some cupcakes.

"We gonna turn up as soon as I get you dressed," she says.

With her daughter on the move, Cardi makes sure to baby-proof her home.

Baby Kulture is growing up right before our eyes!

"My baby 11 months and I can't handle it," Cardi shared online. "What's wrong with me? I been emotional all day. I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child."

On Sept. 2, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and daughter Kulture touching hands. "I needed a girl like you. KK," Cardi captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment.

The 26-year-old rapper posted the first picture of Kulture's face in December, writing alongside the photo, "My heart."

"I gotta fly I need a jet yea I need room for my legs , I got a baby I need some money shiieeet I need cheese for my egg ❤️ #Reebok," Cardi captioned the Instagram post.

The Grammy winner posted a family photo on Instagram in February, writing, "PUNTA CANA ❤️ @offsetyrn KK 3 month old."

"Yay, Kulture!" Cardi could be heard saying in the Instagram video. "Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl." Offset captioned the post, "My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens."

"Happy Easter from mines to yours," Cardi captioned this sweet family photo.

"Boutta blast but we missing poppa bear," the proud mama captioned her post. "What a great weekend/holiday we had. There's nothing more valuable then family time."

Kulture dances around to her mom's hit song "I Like It." She clearly loves it like that because she has a huge grin on her face! "KULTURE REMIX 'I LIKE IT' ALREADY PLATINUM. SO MUCH CHARACTER I LOVE HER," her dad Offset writes on Instagram.

 

Cardi seems a bit unamused that her baby girl wants to play and chat at 4:22 a.m. Despite the early hours, Kulture still flashes a smile.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

