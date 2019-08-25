by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 11:50 AM
Nice try, Ryan Reynolds.
The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to troll wife Blake Lively on her birthday...again.
Reynolds posted several carefully selected candid photos of the star, who turns 32, and by carefully selected, we mean shots of her with her eyes closed, out of focus images and other less flattering pics.
"Happy Birthday, @blakelively," he wrote.
Of course, we're talking about Blake Lively, so by less flattering, we mean, still above average compared to most women.
"Haha! Happy birthday shes still always so beautiful ❤️" commented Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.
"There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy [three birthday cake emojis]," commented Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, the character Reynolds plays on the big screen.
Reynolds appears with Lively in most of the photos, which appear to have been taking during trips or on dates.
In two pics, Lively is standing next to Reynolds, cradling her baby bump.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is still cute.
Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
...and is so cute.
She revealed in May that she is pregnant with their third child. The two are parents to two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, who will turn 3 next month.
Anyway, the fan-favorite couple is famous for trolling each other on social media.
In 2017, on Lively's 30th birthday, Reynolds posted a throwback photo of one of his and his wife's most prominent red carpet moments together while largely cropping her out of the picture.
