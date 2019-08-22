Sony Pictures
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 7:33 AM
September is always a great time to refresh—your Netflix picks, included.
As youngsters go back to school, the streaming site is following tradition and dropping a new slate of shows and movies next month. Those additions include hit movies like Superbad and Eat Pray Love as well as seasons of Surviving R. Kelly, The Walking Dead and Shameless.
Netflix is also bringing plenty of its own content, from The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, as well as The Politician, led by Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow, and the first part of The Ranch's final season.
On the documentary front, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates and Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives will take a deeper dive into the worlds of two influential men in tech and music.
So, what will you be binge watching come the fall? See the full list for yourself below!
Available 9/1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante's Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister's Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Available 9/4
The World We Make
Available 9/6
Archibald's Next Big Thing
Article 15
Elite: Season 2
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
The Spy
Available 9/9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Available 9/10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Available 9/12
The I-Land
The Mind, Explained
Turbo
Available 9/13
The Chef Show: Volume 2
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
I'm Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
The Ranch: Part 7
Tall Girl
Unbelievable
Available 9/14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available 9/15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Available 9/17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth
Available 9/18
Come and Find Me
Available 9/19
Océans
Available 9/20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Criminal
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2
Fastest Car: Season 2
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
Las del hockey
Available 9/21
Sarah's Key
Available 9/23
Team Kaylie
Available 9/24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Available 9/25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
Birders
El recluso
Glitch: Season 3
Available 9/26
Explained: Season 2
The Grandmaster
Available 9/27
Bard of Blood
Dragons: Rescue Riders
El marginal: Season 3
In the Shadow of the Moon
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician
Skylines
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
Vis a vis: Season 4
Available 9/30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Date unknown
Vagabond
