Ryan Murphy's first Netflix show is upon us, and it's full with everything you've come to expect from the Emmy-winning creator, from gorgeous sets to epic monologues—and Jessica Lange giving epic monologues. See it all in the trailer for The Politician below.
Starring Ben Paltt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student who has declared since a young age that he will be president, the series follows his first real dip into the world of politics as he runs office at Saint Sebastian High School. He'll stop at nothing to get elected student body president, including drafting visibly ill Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) as his vice president for the sympathy vote.
"Your ambition frightens me," Payton's mom, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, tells him.
And he's got to contend with more than a rival running for office, there are outside forces who want to see him fail more than his fellow pupils.
In addition to Paltrow, Lange, Deutch and Platt, the series also stars Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett. Guest stars in the first season include Dylan McDermott, January Jones and Bette Midler.
Throughout the series, Payton will have to balance his own morality with outsmarting his rivals. Will he succeed? And at what cost?
"I don't know yet if I'm a good person," Payton says.
"You don't have to be a good person, as long as you do good things," Corenswet's River replies to him.
The Politician premieres Friday, Sept. 27 on Netflix.