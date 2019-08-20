Netflix Casts Christian Serratos As Selena in New Series

Netflix has likely found its Selena.

Vulture reports that Christian Serratos, who is of Mexican and Italian heritage and currently stars as Rosita on The Walking Dead, will star as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the streaming site's upcoming series about the singer.

THR reports that the casting is currently in negotiations over scheduling issues with the AMC drama, which shoots in Atlanta. The Selena series will begin shooting in Mexico in the next month.

The two-part limited series, which was originally announced in December, will be developed alongside and executive produced by Selena's family.

Per Netflix, the series is "a coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music." It's executive produced by Moisés Zamora.