The teaser trailer below is simple and calls out one of Selena's biggest singles "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." No casting or premiere date was announced by the streaming platform. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh serve as executive producers. Moisés Zamora of Star and American Crime is writer and executive producer.

The official description from Netflix reads, "A coming of age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music." The length is listed as a two-part limited series.

"Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage. Selena's career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star. I can't imagine a better partner than Netflix to celebrate Selena and her family's lives." Jaime Dávila, president of Campanario Entertainment, said in a statement.