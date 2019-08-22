13. "False God": This song—which has a super cool beat—is referenced in Swift's "ME!" music video. "We were crazy to think/

Crazy to think that this could work/Remember how I said I'd die for you," Swift sings. "We were stupid to jump/In the ocean separating us, remember how I'd lie to you."

"And I can't talk to you when you're like this," Swift continues. "Staring out the window, like I'm not your favorite town."

Remember in the beginning of the "ME!" video when Swift speaks in French with Urie? She tells him, "I can't talk to you when you're like this."

14. "You Need to Calm Down": This song, released in June, stands up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the rights of women. Swift shared the meaning behind the track with Apple Music's Beats 1, stating, "I've observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, 'You need to just calm down. Like, you're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Like, just calm down.'"

15. "Afterglow": In this song, Swift appears to apologizing after an argument. Swift is admitting that it's her fault, hoping she hasn't lost this love for good. "Fighting with a true love is boxing with no gloves/Chemistry 'til it blows up, 'til there's no us," she sings. "Why I have to break what I love so much? It's on your face, and I'm to blame, I need to say."

"Hey, it's on me/In my head, I'm the one that burned us/Damn, but it's not what I meant/Sorry that I hurt you," the lyrics state. "I don't wanna do, I don't wanna do this to you. I don't wanna lose, I don't wanna lose this with you. I need to say, hey, it's on me, just don't go. Leave me in the afterglow."