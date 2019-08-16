Only in our wildest dreams could we hope for a love story like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's.

Early Friday morning, Swifties were gifted a rare glimpse into their relationship through her latest song, "Lover." And call it what you want but these lyrics seem to be an actual love letter to the British actor.

"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," she belts out on the track. "All's well that ends well to end up with you." And while the line originally sparked engagement rumors, her rep, uh, swiftly shut those down.

Unlike in the past, however, the superstar has kept her three-year romance—"I've loved you three summers now, honey," she sings—off of social media and out of the spotlight. The duo, who went public in May 2017, have made only a handful of public appearances together and hardly ever gush over one another in their interviews.