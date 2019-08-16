Taylor Swift's "Lover" Is Basically a Letter to Joe Alwyn: Relive Their Gorgeous Romance

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 9:06 AM

Only in our wildest dreams could we hope for a love story like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's. 

Early Friday morning, Swifties were gifted a rare glimpse into their relationship through her latest song, "Lover." And call it what you want but these lyrics seem to be an actual love letter to the British actor. 

"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," she belts out on the track. "All's well that ends well to end up with you." And while the line originally sparked engagement rumors, her rep, uh, swiftly shut those down.

Unlike in the past, however, the superstar has kept her three-year romance—"I've loved you three summers now, honey," she sings—off of social media and out of the spotlight. The duo, who went public in May 2017, have made only a handful of public appearances together and hardly ever gush over one another in their interviews.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue in 2018. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."

But if you look, or listen, closely, you'll find hints at their relationship scattered throughout her music.

Take her album Reputation, for example. Though she references heartbreak and revenge, she also hints at Alwyn and his gorgeous blue eyes. And, of course, there was that time she shouted out his movieThe Favourite, telling her followers they need to see it.

And perhaps now, "Lover," the titular track off her upcoming seventh album, is the start of a new Jaylor era. But until we know for sure if everything has changed, keep scrolling to relive their best moments.

 

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Getty Images

May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Splash News

June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News

December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, EXCLUSIVE

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News

March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

SBMF / BACKGRID

July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

BACKGRID

August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

LRNYC / MEGA

December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

RJK / BACKGRID

February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Splash News

February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Best Image / BACKGRID

May 2019

You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.

 

