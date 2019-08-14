When it comes to her past relationship with Josh Murray, Amanda Stanton may have experienced a lot more thorns than roses.

More than two years after the Bachelor in Paradise stars went their separate ways after finding love on the ABC reality show, fans are receiving new details into what led to the split.

In the latest podcast episode of The Viall Files, host Nick Viall invited Amanda onto the show and was allowed to share an exclusive excerpt from her upcoming book titled Now Accepting Roses.

Josh, you may not like what she has to say.

"If he doesn't turn into your prince, stop kissing him. Josh's behavior was very frog like. There were control issues, more than a few untruths told, plus other red flags along the way. Not to mention Andi Dorfman even wrote a book about his jealous, self-serving ways. And what did I do? I kept kissing him hoping he'd turn into a prince," Nick shared while reading quotes from Amanda's book out September 3. "I knew Josh was kind of controlling. I knew Josh was controlling when we were filming, but the second we got home from the show, he went full throttle."