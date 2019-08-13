Dean Unglert is in the building—sorry, in the villa, on the Tuesday, Aug. 13 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Dean's hair-raising arrival on the ABC reality show.

In the sneak peek, above, Dean and his growing mane and mustache arrive, truly surprising host Chris Harrison.

"What am I looking at? What is this? What's going on?" the longtime host asks Dean.

"I don't know, I just felt like growing a mustache out for Mexico," Dean admits. But the mustache isn't the only bombshell Dean drops. "I live in a van now. I'm just a vagabond traveling the world," he says.