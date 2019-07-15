Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Dating

There's a new couple to love from Bachelor Nation: Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert.

"Dean and Caelyn are dating," a source exclusively confirmed to E! News. And sparks are certainly flying between the two reality TV personalities, who are currently vacationing together across the pond.

"Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days," the source shared. "They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA."

So how did this love story begin? According to the insider, the pair "met through mutual Bachelor Nation friends and started DM'ing on Instagram."

In fact, the former Bachelor and Bachelorette star have been seeing each other for a hot minute. "Dean and Caelynn met up in LA and have been dating since last month," the source revealed. A new trailer for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise sees Dean joining the cast, which Caelynn is also apart of.