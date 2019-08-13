by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 11:12 AM
Dean Unglert is in the building—sorry, in the villa, on the Tuesday, Aug. 13 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Dean's hair-raising arrival on the ABC reality show.
In the sneak peek, above, Dean and his growing mane and mustache arrive, truly surprising host Chris Harrison.
"What am I looking at? What is this? What's going on?" the longtime host asks Dean.
"I don't know, I just felt like growing a mustache out for Mexico," Dean admits. But the mustache isn't the only bombshell Dean drops. "I live in a van now. I'm just a vagabond traveling the world," he says.
"So, you have no home?" Chris asks.
"Right, homeless," Dean confirms.
"You live in a van," Chris says.
"Right, don't really have a job," Dean says.
"You are a catch," Chris teases.
"What woman wouldn't want me?" Dean laughs. "Especially with the mustache."
So, why is Dean back in Paradise, especially considering now, uh, not great his experience was last time? "I've learned a lot sense last time," Dean says. He's cautious, but ready and willing to open himself up for love.
"I figure I can kind of atone for my sins if you will," Dean says.
And he just might do that. E! News previously reported Dean and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were an item and still together following all the Blake Hortsmann text drama.
Dean originally competed as a contestant on season 13 of The Bachelorette starring Rachel Lindsay. He went on to appear in season four of Bachelor in Paradise and in The Bachelor Winter Games.
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
