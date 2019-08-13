Back in 1999, a young—and eager—Anne Hathaway landed her first gig on the short-lived drama series, Get Real. (The Princess Diaries came soon after, don't worry.) But rather than celebrate, she was subtly told to focus on her body.

"At 16 years old, it was ‘Congratulations, you have the part. I'm not saying you need to lose weight. I'm just saying don't gain weight,'" the Oscar winner recalled to Allure for their September issue. "Which, of course, means you need to lose weight."

Now, two decades later, the 36-year-old is still thinking about her figure albeit in a more positive light. Take, for example, her experience on set of her latest flick, The Last Thing He Wanted.

"I have [costume designer] Ane Crabtree asking me what my body does on my moon—which I realized meant my period—and so she can make adjustment for me," Hathaway said. "It was just this beautiful thing."