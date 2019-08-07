It's about to be a party of five in Milla Jovovich's home!

The 43-year-old actress and model is "knocked up again," as she so eloquently (and cheekily) put it on social media. The Resident Evil star shared the exciting news on Wednesday and showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram.

In her post, she opened up about the roller-coaster of emotions she felt after learning about her pregnancy, which comes nearly two years after she underwent an emergency abortion.

"After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror," the Hellboy actress wrote on Wednesday. "Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."

She continued, "That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices."