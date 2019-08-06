In times of tragedy, Katherine Schwarzenegger understands the importance of holding her loved ones close.

One day after the Kennedy family laid 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill to rest in their native Massachusetts, Katherine is reflecting on the time they spent together in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day," the 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver, who is a niece of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, wrote. "It's not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it's family."

Maria and Saoirse were cousins, making Katherine a second cousin. Saoirse, who passed away on Aug. 1 from a suspected drug overdose, was a granddaughter of RFK.

Katherine's post continued, "I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."