Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 6:28 PM
In times of tragedy, Katherine Schwarzenegger understands the importance of holding her loved ones close.
One day after the Kennedy family laid 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill to rest in their native Massachusetts, Katherine is reflecting on the time they spent together in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day," the 29-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver, who is a niece of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy, wrote. "It's not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it's family."
Maria and Saoirse were cousins, making Katherine a second cousin. Saoirse, who passed away on Aug. 1 from a suspected drug overdose, was a granddaughter of RFK.
Katherine's post continued, "I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times. I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life."
Inside the Kennedy "Curse": Why This Family Has Been Touched by So Much Tragedy and How the Dynasty Endures
Several of Saoirse's famous relatives offered eulogies during the private service, and uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly shed light on his beloved niece's final hours.
According to multiple outlets, Saoirse had recently finished an essay for her upcoming semester at Boston College before enjoying dinner with her grandmother, 91-year-old Ethel Kennedy, and watching the Democratic presidential debates. She then enjoyed a night out with friends, reportedly visiting a local bar before returning to the historic Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. She then went swimming in the ocean and watched the sun rise.
E! News previously confirmed that emergency personnel rushed to Ethel's home at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 following reported of an unresponsive female. Saoirse was rushed to a nearby Cape Code hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Kennedy family confirmed the news of her death in a statement, which read, "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love... She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women's empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."
An official cause of death for Saoirse is not yet known.
