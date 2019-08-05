Saoirse Kennedy Hill Laid to Rest in Private Family Burial Service

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was laid to rest on Monday.

Daily Mail reports Saoirse's family held a private burial service at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, Mass. The funeral comes nearly four days after news broke about the young socialite's tragic death. On Thursday, Aug. 1, The New York Times reported that Saoirse suffered an apparent overdose at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. She was only 22-years-old.

Additionally, the famous family confirmed Saoirse's death in a statement. It read: "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love."

She was the only daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill, and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy. According to the Daily Mail, Hill's father couldn't hold back his tears as he walked by his daughter's coffin. Additionally, Courtney was seen hugging mourners outside of the service.

Ethel Kennedy, Saoirse's grandmother and RFK's widow, also honored her granddaughter in the same family statement. "She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today.'"