The Kennedy family is mourning the tragic loss of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill.

According to The New York Times, Saoirse suffered an apparent overdose on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. She is the only daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill.

The political family confirmed the news of her death in a statement, which read, "Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love."

Ethel Kennedy, Saoirse's grandmother and the 91-year-old widow of RFK, paid special tribute to her in the statement. It continued, "She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today.'"

"She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women's empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."