How Falling in Love Inspired Camila Cabello's Next Album

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 6, 2019 7:58 AM
For Camila Cabello, living life in the spotlight comes with its fair share of "consequences." One of these consequences includes intense scrutiny of her private life.
"Because I've been doing this for such a long time, I forget that I am quote-unquote famous or that people are looking at me," she tells Variety for its "Power of Young Hollywood" issue. "It makes me insanely uncomfortable to see pictures of me that I didn't know were taken. I honestly hate it. I don't want to live like a celebrity and have to look perfect every time I step out of my house. I ignore it as much as possible. If I'm going to look like s--t that day and cameras are in my face, I don't care because I choose being human and normal."
The singer's rumored romance with Shawn Mendes has led to plenty of internet chatter. The pair sparked speculation in June after they released their steamy music video for their song "Señorita." They've since been spotted packing on the PDA and supporting each other at shows throughout the summer.
While Cabello continues to play coy when it comes to her current relationship status with Mendes, she did shed some light on making "Señorita," which the two worked on for eight months.
"I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you," she tells the publication.
Speaking of music, Cabello also talks about her new album and the focus on the "now" in her writing.
"Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles," she says. "I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment."
This wasn't the first time the dynamic duo had raised eyebrows. As fans will recall, fans also wondered if they shared a romantic connection back in 2015—when Cabello was still a part of Fifth Harmony and Mendes was touring with the group.
Looking back at her time in Fifth Harmony, Cabello says she doesn't talk to her former bandmates anymore. However, she insists it's "not because there's any animosity left" but rather because the "courses of our lives have drifted."
"But if I saw any of them at an awards show, I would say hi and it would be totally cool," she says. "It feels like there's been a reset just because of the amount of time that's passed."
Variety
In addition to talking about Fifth Harmony and Mendes, Cabello opens up to Variety about her friendship with Taylor Swift. Last month, the "ME!" star made headlines after Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired her former record label Big Machine Label Group. Swift claimed she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalog and accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying."
Like many artists, Cabello weighed in on the news and the "Havana" star was quick to come to her pal's defense.
"Because she is my friend," Cabello says when asked why she spoke out. "And someone in her position—which is, like, on another level—I can't imagine how many times she's been let down by people, or gotten disappointed by friends who were just using her, or people who just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift or whatever. I'm happy to be there for her as a person. Like, ‘Even when it's not popular, I've got you. I'm, like, your real friend.' With the Scooter thing, I one-hundred-percent feel her frustration. An artist of her caliber just being F–ed over like that, and not being able to have her masters? That sucks. It's heartbreaking for her. And I do believe a lot of the systems in place for the music industry are kind of … messed up. When you think about how artists have to slave to make these things, and then you don't own them, that is kind of a ridiculous concept."
To read Cabello's full interview, check out Variety.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?