Celebrity music manager Scooter Braun, who famously reps Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, is set to soon own Taylor Swift's entire music catalogue.

Swift says in a scathing Tumblr post that she is "sad and grossed out" and heartbroken by the news, and accuses Braun of bullying her for years.

Braun's media holding company Ithaca Holdings LLC. announced in a statement on Sunday that it and Big Machine Label Group reached a "finalized contract" under which Ithaca Holdings will acquire the latter company, Swift's former record label.

. The deal, made for a reported $300 million, includes Big Machine Music, which means Braun's company will gain the six albums that Swift has released to date, as well as music from other top artists such as Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, and Lady Antebellum.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," Swift wrote on her Tumblr page on Sunday. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

"Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world," she continued. "All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

Braun and Borchetta have not responded publicly to Swift's remarks.