Moving on is hard to do.

On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, car crash survivor and widow Carolina sought out the transformation series after using food as a way to cope with grief. In a sit down with Khloe Kardashian, Carolina revealed she lost husband and high school sweetheart Andres in a fiery car wreck.

"We were on an amazing trip in D.C. and when we got back to LAX, my parents were picking us up," the new participant recalled. "A car came from behind us and hit us. And I'm immediately on fire."

Although Carolina was able to rescue her parents from the blaze, Andres' life was unfortunately cut short. Understandably, since Carolina and Andres were together for over a decade, the 33-year-old struggled to move on from the tragedy.

In fact, Carolina found herself gaining over 30 pounds amid using food as a coping mechanism. Since Carolina is a "firm believer that everything happens for a reason," she was ready to get her life back on track.